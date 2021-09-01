Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.01). Sharps Compliance posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

SMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

In related news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $158,132.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 654,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,484.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 68,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $861,263.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 704,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth about $67,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

SMED stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $155.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of -0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

