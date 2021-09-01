Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Sharps Compliance reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMED. Zacks Investment Research cut Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. HC Wainwright lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

SMED stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of -0.25. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 68,300 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $861,263.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $158,132.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 654,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,484.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at $1,138,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at $463,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 244.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 428,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 19.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 54,656 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at $131,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

