Analysts Set Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target at $12.99

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.99.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.10. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $635,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,206,727 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,425.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $86,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,443,116 shares of company stock worth $188,967,239. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 157.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 406,552 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 110,304.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 24,267 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 68.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 89,587 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter worth approximately $6,878,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.