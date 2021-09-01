Analysts Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Equities analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). National CineMedia posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,180,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,336,000 after purchasing an additional 393,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,735,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,877,000 after buying an additional 211,670 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter worth $7,446,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $207.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

