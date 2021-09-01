Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues Earnings Results

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%.

CHS stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $633.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chico’s FAS stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CHS. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

