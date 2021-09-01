Dada Nexus (DADA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter.
Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $257.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.00 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. On average, analysts expect Dada Nexus to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.74. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $61.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.08.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DADA shares. boosted their target price on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.
About Dada Nexus
Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.
