Fifth Third Bancorp Has $13.21 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 9.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock opened at $150.22 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $90.88 and a 1-year high of $153.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.19.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEL. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

