Global Ports (LON:GPH) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON GPH opened at GBX 130 ($1.70) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 120.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06. Global Ports has a 1-year low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02).
About Global Ports
