Global Ports (LON:GPH) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON GPH opened at GBX 130 ($1.70) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 120.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06. Global Ports has a 1-year low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02).

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

