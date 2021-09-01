SSP Group’s (SSPG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

SSP Group (LON:SSPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SSPG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 361.14 ($4.72).

SSPG stock opened at GBX 276.80 ($3.62) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 263.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 303.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

