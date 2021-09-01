Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 1,286 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

