Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $5.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,432,000 after acquiring an additional 377,426 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 65,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $65.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day moving average is $62.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.