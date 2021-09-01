Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 231 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $275.07 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.32.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

