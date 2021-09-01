Trillium Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 96.3% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 604,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average of $65.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $148.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

