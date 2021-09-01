Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 31.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,664,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 10.8% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.5% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT stock opened at $210.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.57.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.