Regency Centers (REG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Regency Centers (NASDAQ: REG):

9/1/2021 – Regency Centers is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Regency Centers had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $68.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Regency Centers had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $68.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Regency Centers had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Regency Centers had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $69.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Regency Centers Co alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,997. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3,442.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,609,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,750 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 9,649.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,561,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,078 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 28.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,720,000 after purchasing an additional 989,151 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $35,998,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 909,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,291,000 after buying an additional 420,246 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.