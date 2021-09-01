Analysts Set Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) PT at $30.67

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $68,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $297,400. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,601 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,462 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 781,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 641,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.