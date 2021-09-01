Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives $30.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $80,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $297,400 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,006 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $613,000. 38.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

