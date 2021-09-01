OKCash Price Tops $0.0296 on Major Exchanges (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $350,445.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,687.95 or 0.99901181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00048381 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008917 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00067178 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00009790 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008432 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.66 or 0.00602621 BTC.

About OKCash

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,128,572 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

