Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their buy rating on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SYF. assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $49.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average of $45.24. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $52.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,547,000 after purchasing an additional 562,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,126,000 after purchasing an additional 416,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,265 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

