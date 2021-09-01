Zacks: Analysts Expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Brokerages predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). VistaGen Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 1,561.84%.

VTGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VistaGen Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Shares of VTGN opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTGN. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

