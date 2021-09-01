ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 176,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $717,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $887,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $231.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

