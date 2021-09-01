Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives $35.31 Average PT from Analysts

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.31.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.
Nordstrom stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2,861.00, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45.
In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 419.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
