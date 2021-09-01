Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives $35.31 Average PT from Analysts

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.31.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2,861.00, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. The business’s revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 419.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.