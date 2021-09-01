$1.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.60. Brookfield Business Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,425%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full year earnings of $9.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on BBU shares. iA Financial started coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE:BBU opened at $42.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.40. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $49.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth $94,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

