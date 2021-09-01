Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $290.10

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 290.10 ($3.79) and traded as high as GBX 397.50 ($5.19). Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at GBX 393.50 ($5.14), with a volume of 338,471 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Stock Spirits Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 377 ($4.93) in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The firm has a market cap of £784 million and a P/E ratio of 27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 295.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 282.63.

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

