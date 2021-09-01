Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $290.10

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 290.10 ($3.79) and traded as high as GBX 397.50 ($5.19). Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at GBX 393.50 ($5.14), with a volume of 338,471 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Stock Spirits Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 377 ($4.93) in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The firm has a market cap of £784 million and a P/E ratio of 27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 295.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 282.63.

About Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK)

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Spirits Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Spirits Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.