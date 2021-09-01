SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.21

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.21 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 29.45 ($0.38). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 28.75 ($0.38), with a volume of 1,838,204 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £675.53 million and a P/E ratio of -36.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.07, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.72.

Get SolGold alerts:

In other SolGold news, insider Nicholas Mather sold 23,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39), for a total value of £6,906.30 ($9,023.13).

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.