dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

DRRKF opened at $675.00 on Wednesday. dormakaba has a 12 month low of $675.00 and a 12 month high of $675.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $675.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $630.70.

About dormakaba

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

