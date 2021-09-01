Non-Standard Finance’s (NSF) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of NSF stock opened at GBX 3.53 ($0.05) on Tuesday. Non-Standard Finance has a 1 year low of GBX 2.69 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.96 ($0.12). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.53. The company has a market cap of £11.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08.

In other Non-Standard Finance news, insider Charles Henry Gregson acquired 215,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £8,620 ($11,262.09).

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

