Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ENZN opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

