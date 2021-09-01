Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ENZN opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61.
About Enzon Pharmaceuticals
