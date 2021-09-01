ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 2,950 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 61.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The firm has a market cap of $131.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $78,829.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 568,569 shares of company stock worth $41,569,505. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

