Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 687 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,098,000 after buying an additional 608,344 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,068,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,154,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,025,000 after purchasing an additional 110,918 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,861,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,087,000 after purchasing an additional 37,580 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,724,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,854,000 after purchasing an additional 37,188 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $30.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.