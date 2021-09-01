PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock opened at $156.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $216.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.