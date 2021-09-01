Probity Advisors Inc. Trims Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,934 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,539,599,000 after acquiring an additional 185,909 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,833,273,000 after acquiring an additional 296,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,332,930,000 after acquiring an additional 194,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Express by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,314,558,000 after acquiring an additional 553,665 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of American Express by 9.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $828,157,000 after acquiring an additional 504,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $165.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.40.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

