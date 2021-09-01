Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $1.48 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,194.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period.

EFV opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

