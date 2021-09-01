Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Announces Dividend of $7.07

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 7.0748 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Agile Group stock opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. Agile Group has a 12 month low of $57.10 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

AGPYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

