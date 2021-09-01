Ansell Limited Declares Dividend of $3.04 (OTCMKTS:ANSLY)

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 3.0375 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of ANSLY opened at $103.50 on Wednesday. Ansell has a 52-week low of $99.46 and a 52-week high of $131.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.66.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Ansell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

