LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered shares of LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $240.14.

LHCG opened at $186.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.23. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $170.01 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LHC Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LHC Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,117 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of LHC Group worth $21,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

