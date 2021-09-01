PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.52 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

NYSE:PVH opened at $104.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.25, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. PVH has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $121.18.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

