Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 6th. This is a boost from Healthia’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.98, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Healthia Company Profile

Healthia Limited provides health services in Australia. The company operates 72 podiatry clinics under the My FootDr brand; 23 physiotherapy clinics under the Allsports Physiotherapy brand; and 7 hand therapy clinics under the Extend Rehabilitation brand, as well as manufactures and sells 3D printed orthotic devices for podiatry clinics.

