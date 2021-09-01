J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,083 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEF opened at $117.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.33. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $122.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.