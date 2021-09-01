Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 3,235 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 5,692.3% during the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average of $45.30. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

