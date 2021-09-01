Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a report issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VMC. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $185.93 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $119.28 and a 1 year high of $194.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

