Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320,621 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Twilio worth $194,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 58.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after buying an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after buying an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 36.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,300,000 after buying an additional 985,437 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $295,097,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 34.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,887,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,255,000 after buying an additional 741,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total transaction of $510,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,646.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,016 shares of company stock worth $66,186,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $356.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.28. The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.86 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.23 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWLO. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price objective (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

