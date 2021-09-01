M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.07% of M.D.C. worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,415,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,100,000 after buying an additional 1,427,337 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in M.D.C. by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,052,000 after acquiring an additional 540,599 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth $11,615,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 157.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after buying an additional 187,242 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 91.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 290,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after buying an additional 138,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.44.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $325,341.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

