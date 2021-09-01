Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 930 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 109,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 18,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,013,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 66,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD opened at $169.69 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $186.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.76.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.