Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 3,285 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,009,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,972,000 after acquiring an additional 28,726 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 323.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 55.6% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAH opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.24 and its 200 day moving average is $83.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,484 shares of company stock worth $4,517,047 in the last 90 days. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

