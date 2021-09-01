Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after buying an additional 52,684 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,942,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,693,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,897 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 457,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 174,610 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day moving average is $52.05. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $52.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.