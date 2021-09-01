Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,656 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

INTC opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $219.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

