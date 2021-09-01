Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives $30.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCSG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $71,000.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $26.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.42. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $35.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average is $29.23.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.