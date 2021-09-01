Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,511,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11,499.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 297,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,394,000 after purchasing an additional 294,953 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $117.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.73 and a 200 day moving average of $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $120.64.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.87.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

