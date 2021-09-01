G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Roth Capital

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its target price reduced by Roth Capital from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 270.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

GTHX opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.36. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $821,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 14.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

